Acting Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli accused Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of searching for a “soundbite” when she claimed the administration is following a “white supremacist ideology” on immigration.

His comments came Friday during an interview on television’s, “Fox & Friends.” Cuccinelli and the Florida Democratic congresswoman had clashed during a Wednesday House hearing on the treatment of migrants.

“I’m under oath and she is literally protected to lie by what’s called the speech and debate clause in the Constitution,” he said. “It allows legislators, for good policy reasons, to be able to say anything. It’s to leave them uninhibited.

“I don’t think the founders ever intended it to be a shield for lying and trying to plant narratives out in the public. And that’s what she was doing.”

During the hearing, Wasserman Schultz claimed Cuccinelli and President Donald Trump “don’t want anyone who looks or talks differently than Caucasian Americans” to be allowed into the U.S. Cuccinelli shot back that was false and defamatory, according to Fox News.

But Wasserman Schultz said: “You want to block all immigration and make life harder for immigrants and you have demonstrated that you will pursue this heinous white supremacist ideology at all costs, even if it means making critically ill children your collateral damage in the process.”

Cuccinelli said: “She came in, laid on her smears — both me and the president. All completely false. And then, wasn’t there much longer, got on her broom, and left.

“It was a fly-by for her and to get her little soundbite.”