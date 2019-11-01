On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with bestselling author David Limbaugh to talk about his new book, “Guilty By Reason Of Insanity: Why The Democrats Must Not Win.” We also get into the vote on the House on impeachment, former CIA Director John McLaughlin cheered the deep state in a swamp moment that should bother everyone, and disgraced former Congresswoman Katie Hill throws one last temper tantrum on her way out of Congress.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the David Limbaugh interview:

House Democrats officially voted to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, but still lack any evidence of a crime. Will it make any difference? The secret hearings will continue, at least for a while. We get into all of it.

Former acting director of the CIA John McLaughlin praised the deep state by name for doing all it could to thwart the will of the duly elected President of the United States. It was a chilling moment that exposed just how anti-democratic the people who cry the loudest about President Trump being a threat to our democracy are.

Katie Hill, the disgraced soon-to-be former Congresswoman from California, gave her farewell speech yesterday. In it, she declared herself a victim yet again. But she’s not the victim, she’s the perp. Every one of her problems is of her own doing. Actions have consequences, and in typical Democratic Party tradition, she doesn’t want to face the consequences of her actions. He get into all of it.

We also had a long talk to bestselling author David Limbaugh about his new book, “Guilty By Reason Of Insanity.” We get into just how crazy the left has gotten and how their identity politics might win an election or two, but will ultimately tear the country apart. It’s both informative and hilarious, check it out.

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.