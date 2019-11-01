(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A dentist who travels to underprivileged communities to give people dental makeovers free of charge is, quite literally, bringing bright and healthy smiles to the faces of people all over the world.

Keen to give back and do good, aesthetic dentist Felipe Rossi formed an NGO called Por1sorriso to provide free dental work to low-income people in need of root canals, cleaning, restoration work and more.

The Brazil-native, 38, said that his team can perform up to 1,500 dental procedures during a typical ‘action’ in a village or town; providing invaluable services for communities who need it most.

Read the full story ›