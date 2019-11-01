Forgot the Photoshopped medal of honor for the Hero Dog: When the media takes in the conversation below between President Trump and Nigel Farage, they are going to flip out more than a Sea World dolphin on cocaine. I ran into Farage once very early in the morning when we were both checking out of the discrete Washington hotel that we both like to frequent, and although we had a very pleasant brief conversation, I didn’t have the presence of mind to ask for a selfie, which now I’m kicking myself.

In any case, if you have the time (the full interview is about 28 minutes), this is really fun, and I expect the New York Times will assign at least eight reporters to critique it. Trump urges a “clean Brexit,” which will make heads on both sides of the Atlantic explode.