President Donald Trump celebrated the successful mission that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Friday but joked that the wounded canine unit that was part of the mission got more media attention than he did.

“Actually, and I’m happy about this, Conan the dog got more publicity than me and I’m very happy about that,” Trump said.

Trump commented on the raid during a rally in Mississippi on Friday night after the successful American special forces raid against Baghdadi last Saturday.

Trump noted that the media quit reporting on the story of the successful raid as soon as they could.

“That story disappeared so fast. Gone,” Trump said. That’s okay; I didn’t do it for the story. I did it because it’s the right thing to do.”

He said that if he was a Democrat, the media would be talking about the story for months.

Trump also praised the American troops that took out Baghdadi.

“American special operators executed a masterful raid that ended his wretched life and punched out his ticket to hell I guess you could say,” he said.

Trump repeated that Baghdadi spent his last moments on earth “cowering and trembling and crying in fear of the American warrior.”

“No enemy stands a chance against the righteous might of the United States military,” he said.

Trump said that Conan the dog would be visiting the White House sometime next week.