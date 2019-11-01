President Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, has switched his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, according to the New York Times.

Documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court show the president and first lady Melania Trump submitted a “declaration of domicile” stating their permanent residence is the Mar-a-Lago Club.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states, I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” the president’s document reportedly reads. “I formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue,” the filing adds in reference to Trump Tower in New York.

An unnamed source conveyed to the Times that the couple’s decision to change his primary residence was for tax purposes.

In a series of tweets, President Trump confirmed the switch, stating he was “treated very badly by the political leaders” of New York.

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Shortly after news broke of the move, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) took to Twitter, quipping: “Good riddance.”

“It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway,” the anti-Trump politician added. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019