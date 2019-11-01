(CNBC) Stocks rose sharply on Friday as investor sentiment got a lift from much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 301.13 points higher, or 1.1% to27,347.36. The S&P 500 gained 1% to end the day at 3,066.91, a fresh record close. The Nasdaq Composite also hit an all-time high, climbing 1.1% to 8,386.40.

Exxon Mobil was among the best-performing stocks in the Dow on the back of stronger-than-forecast quarterly results. The stock gained 3%. The industrials and financials sectors rose more than 1.4% each. Apple shares rose more than 2% to a record high, lifting the Nasdaq.

Read the full story ›

The post Dow jumps 300 points appeared first on WND.