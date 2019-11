(SUMMIT NEWS) Video out of New York shows a drag queen simulating cutting a baby out of her womb, drinking blood and pulling its head off as onlookers in a bar cheer.

The clip shows Blair Back during a performance of a drag show at an unnamed bar in New York.

Back uses a knife to hack open a pouch in her clothing meant to resemble a womb before dragging fake blood and guts out of it and drinking some of the blood.

