Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her agenda to provide amnesty to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States and driving up legal immigration levels will help pay for her “Medicare for All” plan.

On Friday, Warren released her plan to end all private health insurance — stripping millions of American union workers of their negotiated healthcare plans — and enact a Medicare for All program, which would force taxpayers onto public healthcare plans.

The $52 trillion plan will be partially paid for, Warren says, by driving up the population to the highest levels possible to increase federal tax revenue. Warren’s plan would hinge on providing amnesty for all illegal aliens and increasing legal immigration levels, which already sit at historic highs with more than 1.5 million foreign nationals added to the U.S. population every year.

“I support immigration reform that’s consistent with our values, including a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and expanded legal immigration consistent with my principles,” Warren wrote. “That’s not only the right thing to do – it also increases federal revenue we can dedicate to Medicare for All as new people come into the system and pay taxes.”

Warren’s donor class immigration plan, as Breitbart News has reported, is supported by tech billionaires, the open borders lobby, the outsourcing industry, the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the nation’s giant multinational corporations that have sought for decades to drive down U.S. wages by importing cheaper foreign workers to compete against America’s working and middle class.

Already, at current legal immigration levels, the U.S. is set to increase its population to 404 million residents by 2060 — the largest population in American history. This indicates that by 2060, about one-in-six U.S. residents will have been born in a foreign country.

In 1970, one-in-twenty U.S. residents were foreign-born. At current legal immigration levels, nearly 580,000 foreign-born residents will be added to the population every year, while just 1.3 million native-born residents are set to be added every year. A moratorium on immigration would stabilize the nation’s population at about 250 million residents.

