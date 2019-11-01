Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) appeared to concede that a transition from the current health care system to Medicare for All could result in the loss of millions of jobs, acknowledging it as “part of the cost issue” with her proposed plan, according to the Washington Examiner.

Warren, a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, was responding to a question about Medicare for All from New Hampshire Public Radio host Casey McDermott on Wednesday.

McDermott: Regardless of what kind of money is involved, Medicare for All would likely result in a pretty significant kind of shift in how our health care system is structured, and even supporters of that approach within the health policy world have said that would likely mean lost jobs in some form. An economist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told Kaiser Health News earlier this year that that could result in about 2 million jobs lost. He said those would be mostly administrative positions in insurers, doctor’s offices, and he said that politicians who want to move toward that system, Medicare for All, have to think about what a “just transition,” a fair transition would look like. Warren: So I agree. I think this is part of the cost issue and should be part of a cost plan.

Warren went on to talk about how much of American’s health care costs don’t go toward health care, pointing out large profits made by private insurance companies that charge high premiums while declining some services to patients, saying “that’s not a sustainable health care system.”



Elizabeth Warren: 2 million lost jobs ‘part of the cost’ of ‘Medicare for all’



While she may have some generally fair points about the flaws in the current health care system, she didn’t address the potential loss of 2 million jobs, and whether getting premium-free health care is worth unemployment for those people who would suffer. Similarly, she has evaded questions about whether taxes will go up on middle class families in a transition to Medicare for All.