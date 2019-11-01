Facebook has caught flak for classifying ads for a drug that prevents HIV as political advertising after a health center tried to run an ad for it on Instagram, which the tech giant owns.

Apicha, a health center in New York that specializes in LGBTQ patients, announced earlier this week that its attempts to run ads for PrEP, an anti-HIV medication known by the brand name Truvada, were blocked after the company said that the ads would have to go through a review process to verify the advertiser and funding source.

“We have been running health ads for years. We have ads running on Facebook that promote PrEP use for women, and we didn’t have any issue with those,” Phillip Miner, Apicha’s director of grants and communication, told The Guardian.

The ads were made for the New York State Department of Health’s PrEP Aware Week, an initiative designed to raise use of the medication among minority groups and the LGBTQ community, which have higher-than-average rates of new HIV infections.

LGBTQ groups have criticized Facebook in the past for deeming advertisements for LGBTQ events political.

Facebook considers any ad that advocates for or against a social issue, including education, crime, and health, to be a political ad. Political health ads are stated to be “discussion, debate, and/or advocacy for or against topics including but not limited to healthcare reform and access to healthcare.”

One of the statements in the ad, “all gay men deserve access to PrEP,” may have been what caused Facebook to deem the ad political.

“We allow ads that promote health care services on Facebook,” a spokesperson for the company told The Guardian. “We require extra steps before ads can run if they also advocate for or against certain social issues, like equal access to health care.”