Frozen raspberries that were sold at Aldi and Raley’s were recalled due to a possible hepatitis A contamination, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall encompasses raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries produced by Wawona Frozen Foods. They were sold under different labels, according to the agency’s recall notice.

There have been no illnesses linked to the berry recall.

“Wawona Frozen Foods is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program,” said the FDA in a statement on Oct. 31.

The recalled products include:

-Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12-ounce bags, “best by” date of June 10, 2021, Aug. 1, 2021, and Aug. 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16-ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021, and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9. Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12-ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were sent to Raley’s and Aldi stores across the United States.

The products were imported from Chile.

According to the FDA, consumers who purchased the product shouldn’t consume them and should throw them out or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

“Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment, and integrity. This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers, says Bill Smittcamp, President of Wawona Frozen Foods.” Wawona added in an accompanying statement, that it is fully cooperating with the recall.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said hepatitis A is “usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water.”

It adds, “Hepatitis A is a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection. Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms, including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, which usually resolve within 2 months of infection; most children less than 6 years of age do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Antibodies produced in response to hepatitis A infection last for life and protect against reinfection.”

Those who are at risk of contracting the disease include travelers to countries with high or intermediate endemicity of Hepatitis A Virus infection, users of injection and non-injection drugs, household members and other close personal contacts of adopted children newly arriving from countries with high or intermediate hepatitis A endemicity, and more, according to the CDC’s website.