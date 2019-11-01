Rudy Giuliani posed Friday that “the media is all of a sudden hell-bent on slandering me” because “I’ve got the evidence,” presumably on his Ukraine work on behalf of President Donald Trump.

“You have to wonder why the media is all of a sudden hell-bent on slandering me,” Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, said on Twitter. “I’ve got the evidence, extending high and wide!”

Giuliani, 75, the former New York City mayor, was not more specific in his post, but he retweeted a supportive post from Ryan Fournier, co-founder of Students for Trump.

“The fake-news-media’s effort to slander America’s mayor @rudygiuliani with false allegations is a clear effort to attack @realdonaldtrump by going after his personal attorney,” Fournier’s post said. “I stand with Rudy!”

Giuliani’s Ukrainian dealings — including meetings, work for a city mayor, and his finances — are under scrutiny by federal prosecutors for the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Giuliani, who headed that Manhattan office as a U.S. attorney in the 1980s, has denied wrongdoing.

In addition, two former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested last month and charged with allegedly misrepresenting sources for hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. campaign contributions.

They remain free on $1 million bonds.

Parnas and Fruman were reportedly helping Giuliani investigate the work Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, was doing in Ukraine.

