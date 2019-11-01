During a BlazeTV special on Wednesday, Glenn Beck exposed how the mainstream media are blatantly lying to help cover up what left-wing politicians have been doing in Ukraine, which has directly led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“It’s probably the most misleading fabrication I’ve ever seen by the mainstream media,” Glenn said during his special titled “Democracy DOES Die in Darkness,” the second of a three-part series. [Watch Part 1 here.]

Glenn explained that the media have been repeating an intentionally misleading narrative that negates one of the most crucial claims alleging Democratic corruption in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon reported that the former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch gave him a list of “people whom we should not prosecute” during their first meeting in 2016.

Shortly after Solomon’s report was released, so-called trustworthy news sources like the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal made the claim that Lutsenko retracted his statement and that there wasn’t a “do not prosecute list.”

“They lied their ass off to the American people,” Glenn asserted. “The media started blatantly making stuff up, writing their own fabricated story to hide what really happened. They initiated one of the most misleading lies I think I’ve ever seen from the media.”

Glenn revealed that the media got their erroneous information from a Ukrainian news site called Unian, which misleadingly reported that Lutsenko “admitted that U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch did not give him a do not prosecute list,” based on the fact that Lutsenko told another Ukrainian publication, TheBabel, that by “gave” he did not mean Yovanovitch actually handed him a list, but verbally conveyed the names of people he shouldn’t prosecute.

“They never mentioned the fact that it was verbally dictated and he wrote the list down himself — are you kidding me?” Glenn exclaimed. “This is how the media is fact-checking and debunking. They are playing with our republic and Ukraine’s republic. They are planting dynamite all around everything that we hold dear. How do they sleep at night? Everyone that reads their stories actually thinks that there was a retraction of one of the most damning parts of this entire case.”

