Rep. Don YoungDonald (Don) Edwin YoungHundreds turn out for London’s first transgender equality march The Hill’s Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian House passes bill requiring CBP to enact safety, hygiene standards MORE (R-Alaska) on Thursday head-butted a camera after people with the progressive group MoveOn trailed him down a congressional hallway to an elevator, persistently asking whether it was acceptable for a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election.

The entire episode was captured by MoveOn in a video.

Young, 86, and an aide can be seen in the clip walking down the hallway as they are peppered with the same question. An aide repeatedly tells the man asking questions to Young that he can call a press secretary for answers.

Young is silent during most of the clip until he reaches an elevator and raises his arms with a look of exasperation on his face.

The camera then shows Young, his glasses perched on his nose, walking directly to a second person with a camera with a blank look on his face.

He then head-butts the camera; his glasses can be heard hitting it.

“There you go,” Young says.

The man questioning Young doesn’t miss a beat.

“Is that an acceptable thing, to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections,” he asks Young, who can be seen repeatedly pressing the “down” button for the elevator.

“Just asking the same question over and over again is not going to get you anywhere,” an aide responded, before again encouraging the individuals to contact the lawmaker’s office.

Watch Republican Congressman @repdonyoung (R-AK) headbutt the camera when we asked him if it’s okay to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections. And no, he never answered the question. pic.twitter.com/FWgmkdzycG — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 31, 2019

The MoveOn clip that captured the moment ends with the doors closing on the MoveOn representative, who continued to ask his question.

Young’s office and MoveOn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the encounter from The Hill.

Young, the longest serving member in Congress, on Thursday voted against a House resolution establishing rules for open hearings and the questioning of witnesses in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. The congressman said in a statement that the process was a “political stunt by House Democrats.”

Young has had a history of being cantankerous during his long tenure in Congress. The interaction between him and members of MoveOn comes just months after the GOP congressman apologized to a reporter for physically shoving her.

Politico’s Melanie Zanona tweeted in April that Young had shoved her and told her to “get out of his way ‘damnit'” as she tried to an interview another lawmaker.

She said two hours later that Young had called her to personally apologize, and that she “very much” appreciated it.

Young also apologized to Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalOvernight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises House Democrats clash over Pelosi’s drug pricing bill DC Comics goes viral celebrating #NationalImmigrantsDay MORE (D-Wash.) in April 2017 after swearing at her and telling her she didn’t “know a damn thing what she’s talking about,” The Washington Post noted.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Senate passes first spending package as shutdown looms | Treasury moves to roll back Obama rules on offshore tax deals | Trade deal talks manage to weather Trump impeachment storm Former coal exec Don Blankenship files for third-party presidential bid Democrats, GOP dig in for public phase of impeachment battle MORE (D-Calif.) in September launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Krystal Ball: ‘The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her’ Trump says poor treatment and high taxes prompted permanent residence change MORE following a wave of revelations about his interactions with Ukraine. The inquiry is centered around a whistleblower complaint that accuses Trump of pressuring the leader of Ukraine to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE and his son.

A White House memorandum of the leaders’ July 25 phone call confirms several aspects of the complaint, including Trump’s request for a probe into Biden and his son.