Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) on Friday pushed back against claims of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump as he discussed the impeachment inquiry.

Ratcliffe revealed on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that after sitting in on the hearings, no witnesses have “credibly put forth any information that would support that something illegal happened” during President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I don’t know who the Democrats would bring forward because there hasn’t been any witness who has credibly put forth any information that would support that something illegal happened,” Ratcliffe advised.

He continued, “Tim Morrison was just the latest to confirm that there was nothing illegal or improper. Witness after witness that the Democrats have brought in have expressed concerns about the policy of Donald Trump, but can’t articulate any high crime or impeachable offense.”

Ratcliffe went on to say House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “ought to be the first witness to testify” because he has tried to impeach Trump three times.

“Adam Schiff is someone who has tried to impeach the president not once, not twice, but now three times,” he added.

