Johnson previously requested that the Justice Department hand over any emails Clinton sent to Obama from a “territory of a sophisticated adversary.” But DOJ said they could not share any emails because they involved other executive branches. ADVERTISEMENT Johnson, in his letter to Ferriero, pointed to a text message from Peter Strzok, a former FBI official who was fired for anti-Trump texts, that said he had the “POTUS-HRC emails.”

“Based on this communication, it appears that multiple emails exist between Secretary Clinton and President Obama. Given that DOJ acknowledged that they ‘are not in a position’ to produce emails to the Committee that contain ‘equities of other executive branch entities,’ I ask that, pursuant to the Presidential Records Act, you please provide all email communications,” Johnson wrote in the letter.

Johnson isn’t the first GOP lawmaker to ask about the emails.

“I remember for sure being aware that there were communications between them and sort of the general substance of it is. I have some vague recollection of having seen them myself. I’m not certain of that, though, but I was aware that there were communications between the two of them,” he told House Republicans.