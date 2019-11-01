House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., touted the latest jobs report while jabbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Friday morning.

McCarthy’s comments came in two tweets after the Labor Department’s report showed that U.S. job growth slowed less than expected in October. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 128,000 jobs last month.

And McCarthy said the economy would be even better if Pelosi would allow the House to vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

He wrote: “Great jobs report! Thanks to pro-growth policies from the Trump Administration, our economy is on a roll!”

And he added: “As strong as today’s jobs report is, imagine how much better it would be if Speaker Pelosi actually did her job and let us vote on #USMCA.”