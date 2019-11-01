On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) commented on the news President Donald Trump was moving his permanent residence from New York to Florida by calling Trump “repugnant” to New York.

Cuomo said, “Donald Trump, I think, has alienated many people in the state of New York. You know he raised New York taxes when he passed his federal tax reform with the so-called SALT elimination of state and local tax deductibility. It cost New York $15 billion.”

He continued, “His policies alienated New Yorkers. To be a real New Yorker, you have to be inclusive. We don’t tolerate divisiveness. New York is all about different races, different ethnicities coming together in one community, in one state. They have no tolerance for the antagonism and divisiveness of President Trump. He has heard that. He comes into the state to do fundraising and terrible protest.”

He added, “I think he knows that he alienated New Yorkers, and his philosophy is repugnant to New Yorkers. I think those are the main driving factors.”

