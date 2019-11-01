During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated that she is “very pleased that the House today is proceeding in such a deliberative manner” on impeachment.

Hillary said, [relevant remarks begin around 10:00] “I am very pleased that the House today is proceeding in such a deliberative manner. … And so, I’m hoping that, now that this is going to move toward public hearings, where people can see these witnesses in person, they can be like a juror themselves trying to decide, that the American people will make a very careful study of what they’re being told.”

