This is the past six weeks distilled to one encounter. A preternaturally irritating Democrat keeps repeating the same question, and a Republican with no good answers decides it’s better to disrupt the process to try to make it stop.

If forced to choose between Matt Gaetz leading a group of conserva-bros to take over a SCIF and Don Young headbutting cameras, I’ll take Young every day.

Plus, he’s 86. When you’re 86, headbutting things is downright adorable.

Watch Republican Congressman @repdonyoung (R-AK) headbutt the camera when we asked him if it’s okay to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections. And no, he never answered the question. pic.twitter.com/FWgmkdzycG — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 31, 2019

Trump has a new idea about how to disrupt the impeachment process too. And it’s so surreal that he simply has to do it:

A defiant President Trump signaled he will not cooperate with the Democratic Party’s impeachment proceedings, insisting his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “a good call” and that he might read it aloud to Americans so they can see his point. “This is over a phone call that is a good call,” Trump, sitting behind the Resolute Desk, said in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it’s a straight call.”

Imagine him reenacting the Ukraine call on live television. I wonder if he’ll bring in Yakov Smirnoff to read Zelensky’s part.

In true Trumpian fashion, though, as unorthodox as his idea is, you can imagine how it might work for him. One of his more clever PR strategies when he’s in a jam is to publicly admit to as much as he can realistically get away with admitting, knowing that the average person treats candor as evidence of innocence. He’s never admitted to a quid pro quo Ukraine’s military aid — that would be a hard admission to spin — but he’ll happily admit to leaning on the Ukrainians to investigate the Bidens in the name of fighting corruption. He’ll even call on China to investigate the Bidens, right there on the White House grounds in front of the cameras. “If there were anything truly wrong with that, he wouldn’t be so comfortable copping to it,” a viewer might think.

Same goes for him reading the call transcript. He released the transcript himself, didn’t he? Now maybe he’ll go on TV and reenact it, including the parts where he requests a “favor” in investigating CrowdStrike before bringing up the Bidens a few minutes later. He’s got nothing to hide. And a man with nothing to hide usually hasn’t done wrong. I bet it would help him marginally with the public.