Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) campaign is laying off campaign staff and closing three offices in New Hampshire, a crucial early primary state, as part of its effort to go “all-in on Iowa,” according to reports.

Harris’s campaign will no longer have a heavy presence in New Hampshire, reportedly laying off campaign staff and closing offices in Nashua, Portsmouth, and Keene, in order to focus entirely on Iowa. While Harris’s office in Manchester will remain open, WMUR confirmed that it will be “scaled down.”

Per WMUR:

The Harris campaign also told WMUR that Harris has cancelled her scheduled visit to New Hampshire on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. While Harris will not file her candidacy herself, her name will “100 percent be placed on the ballot,” the campaign said, either by a surrogate or by mail.

Harris is also recruiting staffers from Nevada in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to garner support in the Hawkeye State.

Harris campaign spokesperson Nate Evans told WMUR:

Sen. Harris and this team set out with one goal — to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020. To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire.

“The campaign will continue to have a staff presence in New Hampshire but the focus is and will continue to be on Iowa,” Evans continued.

“Sen. Harris will not visit New Hampshire on Nov. 6 and 7, but her name will still be placed on the primary ballot,” he confirmed.

A reporter overheard Harris telling a colleague that she was “f*cking moving to Iowa” in September– a flub that her campaign glommed onto.

Despite beefing up resources and appearances in the Hawkeye State – even helping families prepare Sunday meals as part of her “I feel your pain” tour, Harris is floundering in recent Iowa polls.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Friday showed Harris far from the top tier of candidates, garnering just three percent support. A Civiqs survey released last week showed similar results, with Harris tying for sixth place with just three percent support:

Iowa Democratic Caucus: Warren 28 (+4 Since last Month)

Buttigieg 20 (+7)

Sanders 18 (+2)

Biden 12 (-4)

Klobuchar 4 (+1)

Harris 3 (-2)

Steyer 3 (+1)

Gabbard 2 (-4)

Yang 2 (-1)

Everyone else 1% or less Iowa State University/@Civiqs Pollhttps://t.co/TFEtJZaDBB — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 24, 2019

The current Real Clear Politics average also shows Harris with three percent support.