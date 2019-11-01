The presidential campaign for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has hit the skids and she has decided to lay off dozens of aides in an attempt to reorganize and survive beyond her fundraising woes.

Harris saw a bump in polling after a strong showing at one of the Democratic debates, but it’s been downhill for her ever since.

The report from Politico says her campaign is hemorrhaging money and they are being forced to redeploy personnel in hopes of hitting another upswing in the Iowa primary.

Harris campaign manager Juan Rodriguez appeared to take a swipe at other candidates in a statement about the layoffs and reorganization.

“From the beginning of this campaign, Kamala Harris and this team set out with one goal — to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020. This requires us to make difficult strategic decisions and make clear priorities, not threaten to drop out or deploy gimmicks,” Rodriguez said. ”

“Plenty of winning primary campaigns, like John Kerry’s in 2004 and John McCain’s in 2008, have had to make tough choices on their way to the nomination, and this is no different,” he added.

Harris herself addressed the problems her campaign is facing, but instead of taking personal responsibility, she blamed her woes on sexism

“I have started to, perhaps, be more candid talking about what I describe and what I believe to be the elephant in the room about my campaign — electability,” Harris said.

“You know, essentially, is America ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States?” she asked.

Here’s the latest in the Democratic primary race:

[embedded content]

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Kamala Harris to restructure campaign as funding dwindles



www.youtube.com

