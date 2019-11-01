Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has reportedly laid off all of her New Hampshire field organizers and is closing all three field offices in the state as her presidential campaign has been struggling to gain traction.

“Senator Harris and this team set out with one goal – to win the nomination and defeat [President] Donald Trump in 2020,” said Nate Evans, Harris’ communications director in the Granite State. “To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources and go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire. The campaign will continue to have a staff presence in New Hampshire but the focus is and will continue to be on Iowa.”

Accordingly, the campaign revealed that the existing field offices in Keene, Manchester, and Portsmouth would all be closing, laying off more than 20 staffers. However, a campaign spokesperson told CBS News that “a handful of staffers will run a scaled-down campaign out of the Manchester headquarters.”

“We had to lay people off. Yes, we did. We had to lay people off,” the Democratic presidential hopeful confirmed while campaigning in Iowa on Friday. “I am very sad about that. It was a very tough decision that we had to make, but frankly a necessary decision. I am all-in in Iowa, and I intend to win.”

The moves comes as Harris’ campaign has not only been struggling to gain momentum, but has been noticeably slipping in the polls. After months of stagnant fundraising and steadily declining poll numbers, the senator slid from the frontrunner in her home state of California to not even placing in the top three in the state.

A poll of likely primary voters commissioned by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) in October found that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are leading the rest of the primary field by a wide margin in the Golden State. Around the same time, Emerson released a separate poll that showed Harris in fifth place, slipping even farther behind entrepreneur Andrew Yang and receiving only 6% of the vote.

Harris’ campaign, which has been described recently as hemorrhaging cash, has been dramatically restructuring its staff nationwide, including both layoffs as well as redeployments, according to a memo obtained by Politico on Wednesday. The campaign has also been renegotiating contracts with consultants in an attempt to bring down additional expenses and her campaign manager Juan Rodriguez is also expected to have his salary cut.

While Harris’ campaign pivots to focus on winning Iowa, the California senator has slipped into sixth place in the latest poll coming out of the Hawkeye state. Harris is tied with Yang at 3% according to a poll of likely voters conducted by Siena College/New York Times in late October.

As of publication, Harris sits at just under 5% support among Democratic primary voters nationwide, according to the RealClearPolitics national polling average. She has not hit double digits in the polls since August 2019.