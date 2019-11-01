Musician Kelly Clarkson made a huge announcement about her music.

Clarkson announced that she has a Las Vegas residency, “Invincible,” according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

The residency will start in April of 2020 at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood’s Resort and Casino. The show will feature songs from a “nearly two-decade-long catalog of award-winning smash hits.”

The “Since U Been Gone” singer made the announcement on her show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She sang a medley of fan favorite songs. (RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Gives Taylor Swift Advice Regarding Scooter Braun)

“You’re probably wondering two things: One, why are there showgirls here? And what I say to that is, why not?” Clarkson said. “When I launched this show, I heard from fans everywhere who were worried I’d stop putting out new music and touring. Well, don’t worry. I got you.”

“I have a major announcement to make today: I’ve scored my very own residency in Las Vegas!”

Every member of the audience received two tickets to her residency and dinner at Planet Hollywood.

I need to figure out a way to get to this concert, because seeing Clarkson in a residency in Las Vegas is pretty much a dream. To be able to have fun in a place like Vegas and get to sing your heart out to hits such as “Miss Independent,” could make anyone happy.