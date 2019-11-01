Lara Trump on Friday beat up on Glamour magazine for not mentioning any Republican women in its spread on women, including two who were pregnant, working on the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Hey @glamourmag, we had three women in senior roles PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME working for @realDonaldTrump’s campaign but, no one bothered to reach out to us,” Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, said on Twitter. “Guess it only matters if you’re a Democrat.”

Glamour’s report profiled women in key roles in Democratic presidential campaigns, including two in pregnancy.

They are Julie McClain Downey, director of state communications for Sen. Cory Booker, N.J., who had her child in May; and Lise Clavel, deputy campaign manager for former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is due in January.

But the tweet from Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, marks the second time in a week that the Trump campaign has attacked mainstream news outlets for ignoring Republican women on the 2020 trail.

Last week, Tim Murtaugh, communications manager, hit Marie Claire for its report, tweeting: “It’s journalistic malpractice to highlight ‘women in campaigns’ and ignore @realDonaldTrump’s re-election team.”