Meghan Markle definitely turned heads when she showed up rocking a striped white top and blue jeans during a surprise visit at a luminary bakery in London.

In a handful of pictures/clip shared Friday on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, we see the Duchess of Sussex posing for pictures in the great fall look that she completed with loose hair, a tan belt and taupe-colored trench coat. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location,” the post on the royal households’s page read. “It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery,” the caption added. “This addition will enable the organization to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

At one point in the clip, we see the former “Suits” actress put a finishing touch on top of one of the delicious looking cakes that almost looked too pretty to eat.

“Our lives may be different, our backgrounds, our experiences, all varied, but I find that in these moments of connection it becomes abundantly clear that our hopes, our fears, our insecurities, the things that make us tick…. well, those are very much the same,” Markle explained to the Telegraph, according to People magazine. “And there’s comfort in that.”