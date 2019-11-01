A 22-year-old United Kingdom reality TV star said on the popular “Good Morning Britain” show that World War II history shouldn’t be taught to “young children” so as to preserve their “mental health.”

And Freddie Bentley, a contestant on “The Circle,” declared all this in a Friday clash with fellow panelist Sir Michael Wilshaw, who only happens to be the former chief inspector of schools in England.

Image source: ITV/GMB video screenshot

‘I don’t think it needs to be put … to young children’



“I don’t think it needs to be put … to young children,” Bentley said, according to

Birmingham Live, adding that it could adversely affect “their mental health to be told that this certain amount of people died for you.”

He added, “I remember learning it as a child and thinking, ‘My God, it’s so intense,'” the outlet reported.

But Wilshaw retorted: “Children need to know that it is a dangerous world out there. They need to know that crossing the road is sometimes dangerous.”

Bentley, however, wasn’t too convinced, emphasizing that “mental health [problems are] … on the rise completely, and I don’t think encouraging death or telling people how many people died in a world war is going to help someone in the future.”

“There are so many problems going in the world at the moment, like Brexit, that’s not taught in schools and climate change, which is a situation that I feel like we should be aware of,” the reality show star offered, adding, “when I left school, I felt like it hit me like a ton of bricks, because I didn’t know anything” about practical living such as “how to save for a mortgage.”

Bentley added that “instead of focusing so much on our history and holding onto this past, that we could let it go a little bit — I’m not saying get rid of it totally — but let go of it a little bit and replace it with a subject that is gonna be beneficial to us in the future … more relevant.”

Wilshaw, however, reminded him that “50 million people died in the Second World War to fight fascism, to fight tyranny — people who wanted to take away people’s right to freedom, to the vote … that’s why people should know about the Second World War, the First World War, the conflicts that have taken place, and the fight for freedom that you and I enjoy.”

