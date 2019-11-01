On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” guest host Ana Navarro said the partisan House vote on the procedures moving forward in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump showed that Democrats under former President Bill Clinton were not “under the cultish spell that Republicans seem to be under with Trump.”

Discussing the bipartisan vote during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, Abby Huntsman said, “I have spoken out about this from the beginning. I think it looks terrible, this call. If I’m Republican, I would have voted yes as well, but I do think this partisan divide is not a good look. You look back at 1998…but compared to when Clinton had the same vote … Clinton had 31 that voted in favor of the impeachment back in 1998.”

She added, “I think it’s bad for this country when you are starting out impeachment hearings down such partisan lines.”

Joy Behar said, “What was the choice? He broke the law. He’s impeachable, high crimes and misdemeanors, it’s not my opinion, it’s in the constitution.

Navarro said, “I think we’re far more polarized today than they were under Clinton. And I think Democrats under Clinton were not under the cultish spell that Republicans seem to be under with Trump.”

