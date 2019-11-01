A new poll shows that nearly half of Americans believe the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is a partisan-driven attempt to remove the president.

The poll was published by Harvard CAPS/Harris on Friday.

It found that 47 percent of Americans polls saw the inquiry as a biased bid to oust Trump.

However, a majority of 57 percent said that the inquiry has been so far handled properly.

Democrats pushed a successful vote on the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, with not one vote of support from Republicans. The inquiry is based on allegations of improper demands from Trump in a phone call with the president of Ukraine.

The same poll found that only 45 percent of Americans believed the president should be impeached. Another 40 percent said he should not be impeached, while 15 percent said he should be instead censured by Congress.

A separate poll published by Suffolk University for USA Today on Tuesday showed that although a majority of Americans believed the president did something wrong in his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, of those only a small percentage believed the president should be impeached.

Here’s the latest in the impeachment saga:

[embedded content]

Trump impeachment inquiry enters new phase l ABC News



www.youtube.com

