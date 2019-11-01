Nestlé USA announced a recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough on Thursday, due to the possible presence of food-grade rubber pieces.

“This voluntary recall only covers specific batch codes of the following products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs, and tube-shaped ‘chubs.’ These products were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico,” the announcement posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration read.

The voluntarily recalled products are listed as:

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Products not affected by the recall are Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

“To identify the batch code on the package, Nestlé released reference images and highlighted the four-digit batch code where it appears after the ‘use or freeze-by’ date and before the number 5753,” according to ABC News.

However, Nestlé said in a recent statement that the source of the rubber had been identified and the problem resolved.

“No illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment,” the company said, adding that it implemented the voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products.”

Nestlé also encouraged anyone who purchased one or more of the products listed to discard it, keep their proof of purchase, and contact Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.