Twenty-two percent of likely Iowa caucusgoers support Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass.– putting the Massachusetts’ senator in first place among Democratic presidential candidates, a new poll by The New York Times/Siena College reveals.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in fourth place.

Here are how the results, released on Friday, break down:

22% for Warren

19% for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

18% for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

17% for Biden

4% for Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

3% for Sen. Kamala Harris of California

3% for entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The survey, conducted Oct. 25-30, surveyed 439 likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.