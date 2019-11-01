Twenty-two percent of likely Iowa caucusgoers support Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass.– putting the Massachusetts’ senator in first place among Democratic presidential candidates, a new poll by The New York Times/Siena College reveals.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is in fourth place.
Here are how the results, released on Friday, break down:
- 22% for Warren
- 19% for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
- 18% for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- 17% for Biden
- 4% for Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- 3% for Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- 3% for entrepreneur Andrew Yang
The survey, conducted Oct. 25-30, surveyed 439 likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.