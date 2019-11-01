https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iowa-elizabeth-warren-biden/2019/11/01/id/939733

Twenty-two percent of likely Iowa caucusgoers support Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass.– putting the Massachusetts’ senator in first place among Democratic presidential candidates, a new poll by The New York Times/Siena College reveals.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in fourth place.

Here are how the results, released on Friday, break down:

  • 22% for Warren
  • 19% for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
  • 18% for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • 17% for Biden
  • 4% for Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • 3% for Sen. Kamala Harris of California
  • 3% for entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The survey, conducted Oct. 25-30, surveyed 439 likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

