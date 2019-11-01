Professor Troy Storfjell of Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington, told the Seattle Times that he has “no problem” with Antifa violence, including the attack that put journalist Andy Ngo in the hospital with a brain hemorrhage.

Professor Troy Storfjell of Pacific Lutheran University was interviewed by the Seattle Times over the use of Antifa imagery in signs held up in the stands by soccer fans at Seattle Sounders games. A debate broke out between supporters of the Sounders over its significance. Major League Soccer said that the signs broke the league’s policies against the use political symbols on signs at their games.

The interview, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform, quickly moved onto the topic of Antifa violence. Storfjell was asked how he felt about the assaults on journalist Andy Ngo. Breitbart News reported in June that Ngo had been assaulted by Antifa protesters while he was reporting on the group’s presence in Portland.

“He’s not just a journalist,” Storfjell said. “I don’t have a problem with it. There are children dying of lack of medication in concentration camps in the U.S. If one fascist gets a milkshake thrown at him … “

And then Storfjell admitted that he doesn’t mind if journalists like Ngo are physically assaulted by Antifa. “And beaten up. I don’t have a problem with it.”

Breitbart News reported in September that Bucknell University hosted pro-Antifa lecturer and Dartmouth visiting scholar Mark Bray. Bray is the author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook. He regularly promotes Antifa and its values on campuses around the country.