Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiOn The Money: Senate passes first spending package as shutdown looms | Treasury moves to roll back Obama rules on offshore tax deals | Trade deal talks manage to weather Trump impeachment storm Former coal exec Don Blankenship files for third-party presidential bid Democrats, GOP dig in for public phase of impeachment battle MORE (D-Calif.) said Friday it’s possible that controversies beyond Ukraine could be part of the impeachment case against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Krystal Ball: ‘The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her’ Trump says poor treatment and high taxes prompted permanent residence change MORE.

House Democrats have recently sought to narrow their impeachment inquiry to the allegations stemming from an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that said Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to initiate politically charged investigations in return for the release of congressionally approved security aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s dealings with Ukraine have united nearly all House Democrats around their impeachment probe, though many had previously pushed for impeachment over the president’s efforts to undermine former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerGowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ Fox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ MORE‘s investigation into Russia’s election interference.

Pelosi on Friday emphasized that the decision on articles of impeachment will be up to the committees handling the inquiry. She did not rule out the possibility that the obstruction of justice allegations against Trump in Mueller’s report could come up.

“What we’re talking about now is taking us into a whole other class of objection to what the president has done. And there may be other — there were 11 obstruction of justice provisions in the Mueller report. Perhaps some of them will be part of this,” Pelosi said during an interview with Bloomberg Television. “But again, that will be part of the inquiry, to see where we go.”

For now, though, Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry are focused on uncovering Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and whether he instituted a quid pro quo for U.S. military aid. “This is not about his personality, his policies. That’s for the election. This is about the Constitution. This is about defending our democracy,” Pelosi said. Pelosi also told Bloomberg News in a roundtable with editors and reporters on Friday that she expects public hearings will begin this month after several weeks of closed-door depositions with current and former Trump administration officials. The resolution adopted by the House on Thursday sets up the process for open hearings by the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees and for releasing witness transcripts. It also lays out the steps for the Intelligence panel to issue a report on its findings. Open hearings would begin in the House Intelligence Committee. If Democrats decide to write articles of impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee would then take the lead. Democrats have been aiming to wrap up the impeachment inquiry by year’s end, or at least before the first presidential primary ballots are cast at the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3. “We haven’t even made a decision to impeach. This is what an inquiry is about,” Pelosi said.