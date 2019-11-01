Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle used their Halloween costumes to make a statement about the Democrats’ recent impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

The pair went as a “witch hunt,” with Trump Jr. dressed as the hunter and Guilfoyle costumed as the witch.

Trump Jr. shared a photo to Instagram of himself and Guilfoyle on Halloween night:

“Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bullshit the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist,” he wrote in the post.

On Monday, the Trump campaign launched new merchandise that mocks the Democrats’ “witch hunt” and includes a poster with a new twist on the movie “Hocus Pocus.”

“The parody poster features Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler as the witches and President Donald Trump as the hero,” according to Breitbart News.

“The President will continue delivering for the American people as he promised them in 2016, and there is no stopping him,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“The American people stand with their President and we will Keep America Great!” said Parscale.

On Twitter Thursday, Trump reacted to the news that House Democrats had passed a partisan resolution to formalize the rules and proceedings regarding the impeachment inquiry against him:

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

In a statement following the vote on Thursday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Democrats had an “unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment.”

“Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment — a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President,” she concluded.

However, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) wrote on Twitter Thursday that he voted against the resolution:

Just voted NO on the impeachment inquiry resolution. Doesn’t ensure minority subpoena power or release of transcripts. Doesn’t equally allocate staffing between parties. Doesn’t allow POTUS’ counsel to be present to question witnesses & present evidence. It’s just a Schiff Show. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 31, 2019

“Nancy Pelosi just got her wish for a bipartisan vote on her impeachment inquiry,” Zeldin wrote in a subsequent tweet.

“The problem is that the bipartisan vote was AGAINST her resolution and this disgusting side show to rip our country in half, which is being fueled solely with blind enraged hate,” he said.