The impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump will backfire, Piers Morgan predicted on Friday, saying it will fire up his base, demoralize his liberal opponents and … virtually guarantee him another win.”

Morgan, the host of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain,” wrote in an opinion piece for The Daily Mail on Friday that Democrats have misjudged their opportunity, and will inadvertently hand Trump victory in 2020.

“I don’t think this impeachment has a cat in hell’s chance of being successful, given the hyper-partisan nature of current US politics,” he wrote.

“And it’s hard not to escape the conclusion the Democrats are reluctantly proceeding with it because they think it’s their best, perhaps only, way to stop Trump winning again in 2020.”

Morgan goes on to say that “what the Democrats don’t seem to have realized, or have chosen to ignore in their self-righteous desperation to nail Trump for anything, is that a failed impeachment attempt will hugely help him get re-elected.”

He adds that this, combined with a strong recent job reports, including record-low unemployment for African-Americans, the recent killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, “virtually guarantee him another win.

“In fact, President Trump may well choose to borrow the words of his boxing idol Muhammad Ali and say to his fast-punching opponents: ‘That all you got, Dems?’”