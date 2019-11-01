President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday evening that his family will be moving from their longtime home base in New York City and changing their permanent residence to his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” he continued. “Few have been treated worse.”

“I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned,” Trump added. “As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

The president, who is a lifelong resident of New York, filed a “declaration of domicile,” in September, listing his primary residence as his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to documents filed with the Palm Beach Country Circuit Court. First Lady Melania Trump also submitted identical court filings.

Prior to the move, Trump’s permanent residence was 721 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, more commonly referred to as Trump Tower, which he had called home since 1983. The court filings also list the president’s “other places of abode” as 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House’s address, and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The moves comes as Trump has been facing mounting scrutiny from both New York State Attorney General Letitia James and a Manhattan district attorney over his tax returns. Before she was even elected as attorney general, James vowed to target both the president and the Trump Organization, which many viewed as a political vendetta. However, it is not clear if the investigation has anything to do with the move.

Despite calling New York home, the president has been deeply unpopular in the increasingly blue state. During the 2016 presidential election cycle, Trump lost the state of New York to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by more than 20 points. Clinton also won New York County with more than 85 percent of the vote.

The president has often butted heads with many of New York’s far-left lawmakers, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, both progressive Democrats. The duo, who are often even critical of one another, celebrated the news of Trump’s departure from the state.

“Good riddance. It’s not like [Trump] paid taxes here anyway…,” Cuomo said in response to the announcement. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” de Blasio said. He later added,”Our deepest condolences to the good people of Florida as Trump attempts to outrun his past (and near future).”