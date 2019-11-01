New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — both far-left Democrats — underscored their disdain for President Donald Trump by mocking his announcement that he’s changing his permanent residence from the Big Apple to Palm Beach, Florida.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” de Blasio reacted on Twitter.

The mayor — who recently cut short his bid to unseat Trump in the 2020 election — added, “Our deepest condolences to the good people of Florida as Trump attempts to outrun his past (and near future).”

Cuomo also tore into Trump on Twitter, telling the president “Good riddance. It’s not like [Trump] paid taxes here anyway … He’s all yours, Florida.”

Trump’s tweets about his address change noted that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse.”

