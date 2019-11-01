A sex-trafficked 15-year-old girl told police that she was taken to get an abortion by 30-year-old Christopher Johnson, the man charged with “lewd or lascivious battery” against the minor.

Despite the age discrepancy between the two and the victim’s exceptionally young age, (the age of consent in Florida is 18), it appears the abortion clinic went through with the abortion and never so much as notified authorities.

“The victim stated that she got pregnant from the defendant and he took her to the clinic to have an abortion,” wrote Detective Adam Granit in Johnson’s arrest report, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The outlet noted that authorities found paperwork from an abortion clinic inside Johnson’s apartment after executing a search warrant.

Nearly a year after she went missing, the 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to her young age, was spotted by her mother online in numerous pornographic photos.

“Police investigated and discovered nearly 60 pornographic videos of the Sunrise girl posted on Periscope, Pornhub, Modelhub, Snapchat and other websites, according to an arrest report,” according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Police recognized a “bald man” in some of the pornographic videos as one of the men, later identified as Johnson, spotted with the girl in February at a 7-11. Surveillance video from the 7-11 “shows the girl trying to shield her face so the clerk at the store … couldn’t see her,” the Sentinel reported.

The black Dodge Challenger Johnson drove to the convenience store was eventually linked to Johnson. On October 22, officers pulled over the vehicle and arrested Johnson.

The sex tapes wherein the girl had sex with Johnson were filmed inside his apartment, the girl told police.

Johnson, who denies having sex with the teen, is being held on $75,000 bond at a Broward Country jail. The 30-year-old was charged with felony lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16.

Abortion facilities have a history of allegedly protecting predators. For example, reporting from 2014 revealed that a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia was reportedly caught covering up child rape.

“Pennsylvania Department of Health inspectors found that in six out of six medical records reviewed of girls under age 16, there was no documentation that Planned Parenthood employees sought to ascertain the age of the individual who had sexual intercourse with the child,” Pro-Life Action League reported after reviewing inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Planned Parenthood employees did not report these incidents to child protection authorities,” the report continued, noting that two of the girls were 14, and four were 13 years old.

“Two of the 13-year old girls were known to have had sex before the age of 13,” the report said. “One reported her first sexual intercourse at age 11. Another reported her first sexual intercourse at age 12. It was in their medical records. Even Planned Parenthood’s own policy acknowledged that sex with a child under age 13 is always, by definition, rape. Under Pennsylvania law, a child under 13 cannot give consent.”

“These incidents of child sexual abuse should have been reported by Planned Parenthood employees, but they were not,” Pro-Life Action League reported. “Let the record also show that an inspection of Planned Parenthood’s Far Northeast Health Center on September 19, 2013 also revealed that Planned Parenthood’s Northeast Health Center likewise ‘failed to develop a policy that met the reporting requirements for statutory sexual assault victims’ as defined by Pennsylvania law. What’s more, inspectors found two instances of possible child sexual abuse that went unreported by employees at Planned Parenthood’s Far Northeast Health Center.”