Last April 10, a reporter who worked for The Wall Street Journal obtained records challenging Senator Elizabeth Warren’s oft-repeated claim that she was fired from her teaching job because she was pregnant.

He didn’t report it.

As National Review (NR) documents, Reid Epstein, who left the Journal to work for The New York Times nine days later on April 19, filed an open-records request with the Riverdale Board of Education for copies of public records regarding Warren’s time teaching at Riverdale during the 1970-1971 school year. NR said he got the school-board minutes on April 10, as shown by documents obtained by NR through the New Jersey Open Records Act.

New York Times vice president of communications Danielle Rhoades, attempting to explain why the Times hadn’t published the information initially, released a statement reading:

As has been reported, the meeting minutes of the Board of Education showed that Warren’s contract was extended for another school year. We sought interviews with contemporaneous sources about that contract and her statements that she was ultimately let go once she was visibly pregnant. Many of those sources, including fellow teachers, the school principal and board members, were dead. Others said they did not remember. The records were inconclusive about the circumstances under which she left, and we continued reporting. The Times and others have since reported about Warren’s statements about her departure as well as the board minutes.

In October, the Washington Free Beacon broke the story. The Free Beacon reported:

The Riverdale Board of Education approved a second-year teaching contract for a young Elizabeth Warren, documents show, contradicting the Democratic presidential candidate’s repeated claims that she was asked not to return to teaching after a single year because she was “visibly pregnant.” Minutes of an April 21, 1971, Riverdale Board of Education meeting obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show that the board voted unanimously on a motion to extend Warren a “2nd year” contract for a two-days-per-week teaching job. That job is similar to the one she held the previous year, her first year of teaching. Minutes from a board meeting held two months later, on June 16, 1971, indicate that Warren’s resignation was “accepted with regret.”

NR notes that the day after the Free Beacon’ s report, the Times published an article to which Epstein contributed. NR added that the article focused on “the discrimination that many pregnant women have faced on the job.”

On the 2020 presidential trail Warren has made it a habit to claim she was fired from her job teaching special needs children because she was pregnant. At a townhall event she claimed, “By the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant, and the principal did what principals did in those days. Wish me luck and hire someone else for the job.”

In early October, Warren tweeted, “When I was 22 and finishing my first year of teaching, I had an experience millions of women will recognize. By June I was visibly pregnant—and the principal told me the job I’d already been promised for the next year would go to someone else.”

When I was 22 and finishing my first year of teaching, I had an experience millions of women will recognize. By June I was visibly pregnant—and the principal told me the job I’d already been promised for the next year would go to someone else. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 8, 2019