What have we learned from impeachment so far?

We’ve learned that we don’t need elections anymore. We are in a post-constitutional government.

This is government of, by and for the chair warmers.

From what we can tell, President Trump is guilty of the high crime of disagreeing with unelected bureaucrats adept at justifying their own existence and warming chairs.

One of these unelected, previously unknown office holders is Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

He told Congress he was most alarmed because the president’s foreign policy ran contrary to the “consensus of the interagency.”

Nowhere in the Constitution do the framers mention this “interagency” or empower it to make foreign policy.

Vindman wears a uniform of the U.S. Army, last I checked one of the military services that are supposed to be apolitical and subordinate to civilian authority.

So when Vindman disagreed with the policy set by a) the civilian leader of our country and b) his commander in chief, the lieutenant colonel went outside the chain of command to torpedo the policy he didn’t like, going so far as to aid and abet the removal of the duly elected president.

“Seven Days in May,” anyone?

But Vindman and his exalted “interagency” that felt entitled enough to set U.S. foreign policy and confident enough to instigate the impeachment of President Trump is only one example of insubordination by inferior officers.

Throughout the government we find unelected bureaucrats making policy instead of carrying out the policy set by the president we elected and the Constitution empowered to do so.

Insubordination has become so commonplace people who should know better now regard it as the natural order of things.

When President Trump puts aside the assessment of some Deputy Assistant Undersecretary of Chair Warming, Fox’s Chris Wallace incredulously asks how the president could go against his own government. In Wallace’s universe, the president works for the “interagency” bureaucrats, not the other way around.

Another example: Bob Woodward’s book “Fear” tells us of staff secretaries and advisers blocking the America First policies voters elected Trump to enact. Woodward sees nothing amiss with that.

These White House factotums had spun themselves up into believing renegotiating the U.S.-South Korea Free Trade Agreement would lead inevitably to a literal thermonuclear war. For the record, the president did eventually renegotiate the trade deal with South Korea despite his conniving globalist advisers. And in case you missed it, we dodged nuclear war.

Forty-five years ago in the era of Deep Throat, John Dean opined of a cancer growing on the presidency. Now we have a much more virulent cancer metastasizing inside our representative democracy.

That cancer is the permanent government – the Deep State the former CIA director says we should thank God for.

Since its inception at the turn of the last century, the progressive project has sought to replace democracy with rule by a permanent class of professional technocratic managers.

The left has achieved this objective with the fourth branch of government, the administrative state bureaucracy populated by millions of employees, promulgating millions of rules and regulations that touch virtually every aspect of American life.

Seventy years ago, elite “geniuses” set government policy on a globalist trajectory – aka the “post-war architecture of a rules based international order.”

Now, the federal Leviathan executes the policy by autopilot, moving inexorably in the same direction regardless of who controls the White House or Congress. Presidents come and go; the Beast continues slouching toward Bethlehem.

Impeachment is but the latest revenge against the man who had the audacity to challenge the globalist policies and arrogated power of the permanent government.

The plotting began even before President Trump took office.

Operatives in the intelligence services and national security apparatus used the instruments of government to launch an operation to help Hillary Clinton under the pretext of a counterintelligence investigation.

When the American people rejected Hillary, the Praetorian Guard set its sights on taking out the elected president.

Should their coup succeed, it will sound the death knell for our constitutional republic.