House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffKrystal Ball: ‘The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her’ Democrats, GOP dig in for public phase of impeachment battle Republicans blast Pelosi following vote on impeachment resolution MORE (D-Calif.) suggested Thursday that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Krystal Ball: ‘The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her’ Trump says poor treatment and high taxes prompted permanent residence change MORE played a role in House Republicans’ decision to enter a secure area, known as a SCIF, where impeachment witness depositions are held.

In a CNN interview, Schiff said “the storming of the SCIF and all the other high jinks that the president concocts with them” showed a “lack of seriousness.”

Host Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoNY Gov. Andrew Cuomo uses N-word during radio interview 10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable Tulsi Gabbard rips Trump’s Syria decision: ‘Kurds are now paying the price’ MORE then asked the lawmaker if Trump “knew what they were doing or had a hand in what they did in storming the SCIF.”

“Without a doubt,” Schiff said. “That happened the morning after a meeting with these … Tea Party members who came storming in the next day.”

“Much of the Republican party has become a cult of personality around the president,” he said later.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff: Republican complaints about the impeachment inquiry process being unfair are “almost completely false.” https://t.co/iSxPW9X0Td pic.twitter.com/jUQk3nFEAc — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 1, 2019

A group of House Republicans entered the secure area last week after complaining about the closed-door nature of the witness interviews.

House Democrats in late September launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump after revelations that he pressed Ukraine’s president to look into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment on Schiff’s remarks.