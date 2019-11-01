The SEC and college football slate in general is soft for week 10, but there’s one game on the schedule that fans of the sport have been looking towards all year.

Before the season, many predicted that the “World’s Largest Cocktail Party” between Florida and Georgia would decide the SEC East, and that’s exactly what will happen this week. The winner of Saturday afternoon’s game will almost certainly decide the East, while the SEC West will almost certainly be decided in Tuscaloosa the next week. The other games on the schedule aren’t great, but this one certainly will be.

So, without further ado, here are the best games from the best conference for week 10. (RELATED: SEC Week 8 Preview And Predictions: Trap Game Saturday)

UAB vs. Tennessee: The Blazers have been one of college football’s greatest success stories in recent years, going from a program that was temporarily shut down to one of the top programs in Conference USA. UAB enters the game 6-1, and will face off against a Tennessee team that has improved in recent weeks, winning two out of their past three SEC games, following an 0-2 start. Vols’ head coach Jeremy Pruitt has his team playing hard, and they will survive a tough non-conference game against a gritty UAB team. (RELATED: Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt Dismisses Jeremy Banks From Team After Disturbing Footage Emerges)

Prediction: Tennessee 24 UAB 17

Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Trap game alert! The Tigers enter the game coming off a crushing loss to LSU, which eliminated them from the SEC and college football playoff discussion. Gus Malzahn’s team also got some tough news this week when talented backup quarterback Joey Gatewood announced that he was immediately leaving the program. Now, they have a game against Ole Miss, with a struggling true freshman quarterback and likely a depressed crowd. Ole Miss’ offense has improved since freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee took the reins, and they will give Auburn a surprisingly good game. However, the Tigers are simply the better team, and they will pull away in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Auburn 34 Ole Miss 23

Georgia vs. Florida: The game of the week will take place in Jacksonville between the Gators and Bulldogs. I fully expect this titanic matchup between two top ten teams to live up to its billing. Georgia clearly has the most firepower, led by potential first round picks Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift, but I’ve been really impressed by what I’ve seen out of Florida this year. Dan Mullen’s squad has an old-school mentality, and quarterback Kyle Trask has been phenomenal this year, stepping up under unexpected circumstances. Florida will pull a mild upset, and they will go on to win the SEC East.

Prediction: Florida 23 Georgia 21