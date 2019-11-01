On Monday’s episode of “DWECK,” a young couple is desperate to get their 4-year-old son into one of the most elite gender fluid preschools in Manhattan: The Anderson Cooper School. The preschool prides itself on their Science Program, which includes learning to perform abortions on tree frogs.

About Dweck

Victor Dweck explores American life in this original sketch comedy series for BlazeTV. From elite preschools in Manhattan to Civil War reenactments in sanctuary cities, nothing is off limits in this comedy series created for all to enjoy.