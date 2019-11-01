(NEWSBUSTERS) Liberal megadonor George Soros believes the arc of history doesn’t bend on its own, so he’s actively engaged in working to bend it.

An Oct. 25, New York Times propaganda piece headlined “George Soros Has Enemies. He’s Fine With That,” drooled over “liberal champion” Soros’ current perspectives on our country’s state of affairs, his suggestions for policymaking, his 2020 election predictions and his hatred of President Donald Trump. And buried at the bottom of the piece, is a disturbing statement made by the globalist: “‘The arc of history doesn’t follow its own course. It needs to be bent,’ he said. ‘I am really engaged in trying to bend it in the right direction.’”

Read the full story ›