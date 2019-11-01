President Donald Trump kicked Beto O’Rourke on his way out of the presidential primary race on Friday during his rally in Tupelo, Mississippi.

“Oh did you hear? Beto,” Trump said to his audience.

“Oh that poor bastard. Poor pathetic guy. He was pathetic,” he added.

“Does he ever stand on the floor and speak?” Trump said. “But he’s waving his arms and going crazy, and I said what the hell is he doing? What is he on?”

O’Rourke announced on Friday that he would discontinue his long shot effort to win the Democratic nomination.

The president went back to jabbing at O’Rourke later in the speech.

“You know in the world of the internet, in the world of smart people, that’s why I’m like, Beto wasn’t smart, couldn’t handle it,” the president told the audience.

“I told my wife, I said, see, it’s not so easy. I told our great first lady tonight, who people love, they love,” he said, before being interrupted by applause for the first lady.

“When Beto quit like, he quit like a dog, when he quit I said, see, people think this is easy, this isn’t easy!” he continued.

‘But, you know it just worked out that way,” he concluded.

O’Rourke said in his statement that he would help whoever became the Democratic nominee defeat the president in the 2020 election. His campaign was best known for advocating gun confiscation and the revocation of tax-exempt status for organizations that didn’t support same sex marriage.

