Seizing on a famed pathologist’s insistence this week that accused child predator Jeffrey Epstein might have been murdered, Comedy Central host Trevor Noah jokingly asked Hillary Clinton in an interview Thursday how she did it.

“I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while: How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” Noah asked Clinton, who appeared with her daughter, Chelsea, to promote their new book.

Clinton burst out laughing.

Noah, saying she’s been a “boogeyman” for the right, kept up the irony.

Somehow, he said to Clinton, “you’re not in power but you have all the power” to do something like kill wealthy financier, who is known to have hosted her husband on his infamous “Lolita Express” private jet.

“I really need to understand how you do what you do, because you seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use it to become president,” he said.

Clinton replied she’s “constantly” surprised at the conspiracies about her and her husband.

“The things they say, and now, of course, it’s on steroids with being online, are so ridiculous, beyond any imagination that I could have,” she said. “And yet they are so persistent in putting forth these crazy ideas and theories. Honestly, I don’t know what I ever did to get them to upset. … I’ve gotten kind of used to it.”

Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said in an interview Wednesday on “Fox & Friends” that the autopsy of Epstein after he was found dead in his prison cell was more consistent with homicide than suicide.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” he said.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the claim on Wednesday, affirming its conclusion that Epstein hung himself using a sheet tied to a bunk bed post. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

Dozens of trips on the ‘Lolita Express’

The suspicion that the Clinton’s may have had something to do with Epstein’s death is based on Bill Clinton’s relationship with the convicted pedophile and the dozens of people associated with the Clintons who died under mysterious circumstances.

Bill Clinton has claimed he knew Epstein briefly, in 2002 and 2003, and took only five trips on Epstein’s private jet. But flight logs obtained by FoxNews.com in 2015, showed the former president made 26 trips on the plane dubbed by tabloids as the “Lolita Express.” Clinton also claims he never visited Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, dubbed by media “Orgy Island” and “Pedophile Island.” But one of Epstein’s accusers testified in an affidavit in a 2014 lawsuit that she saw Clinton on the island.

Fox News reported in 2016 that Epstein allegedly offered sex to underage girls aboard his Boeing 727. An air hostess testified the plane had a bed where passengers had group sex.

A Clinton spokesman said the former president had “one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail.”

However, a March 1995 story by the Palm Beach Post reported then-president Clinton attended a three-hour dinner with a “very select group of people” at the Palm Beach home of business magnate Ron Perelman that included Epstein.

The Smoking Gun reported in 2015 that Epstein had 21 different numbers for Bill Clinton in his phonebook. The report said several of Epstein’s victims “floated the possibility of subpoenaing Clinton” in the 2014 lawsuit against Epstein.

FoxNews.com reported attorneys for Epstein touted his close friendship with Bill Clinton in an attempt to boost Epstein’s image during plea negotiations in 2007.

In a 23-page letter, lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt claimed Epstein helped start Clinton’s controversial family foundation.

The post Trevor Noah asks Hillary: How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein? appeared first on WND.