President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Krystal Ball: ‘The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her’ Trump says poor treatment and high taxes prompted permanent residence change MORE on Friday painted himself as the victim of an impeachment effort years in the making.

The president portrayed the investigation in harsh terms during a rally in Tupelo, Miss., equating it to a clandestine plot by his Democratic detractors. He decried the impeachment inquiry — a process laid out in the constitution — as “an attack on democracy itself” and an effort to undo his 2016 election win.

“Yesterday the Democrats voted to potentially nullify the votes of 63 million Americans, disgracing themselves and bringing shame upon the House of Representatives,” Trump said, referring to Thursday’s adopted House resolution that codifies an impeachment inquiry into his alleged abuse of power. “They’ve been plotting to overthrow the election since the moment I won.”

Trump singled out individual Democrats at the forefront of the probe, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Senate passes first spending package as shutdown looms | Treasury moves to roll back Obama rules on offshore tax deals | Trade deal talks manage to weather Trump impeachment storm Former coal exec Don Blankenship files for third-party presidential bid Democrats, GOP dig in for public phase of impeachment battle MORE (D-Calif.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffKrystal Ball: ‘The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her’ Democrats, GOP dig in for public phase of impeachment battle Republicans blast Pelosi following vote on impeachment resolution MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenDemocrats raise stakes with impeachment vote ‘Squad’ members recruit Raskin to run for Oversight gavel House to vote for first time on impeachment procedures MORE (D-Texas), claiming that the party had collaborated with the press to orchestrate “the deranged impeachment witch hunt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is one I never thought I’d be involved in,” he said. “The word ‘impeachment,’ to me it’s a dirty word.”

“Yesterday’s vote by the radical Democrats is an attack on democracy itself.” –@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/a4AoyJLnTu — GOP (@GOP) November 2, 2019

Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet for much of the past week. He made few public appearances and only spoke to reporters twice: once during a brief chat under the wing of Air Force One on Monday and again at a lengthier gaggle before departing for Mississippi earlier Friday evening.

But in the friendly confines of a state that he won by nearly 18 percentage points in 2016, Trump let loose, lobbing unfounded allegations that he was spied on in 2016, ripping the impeachment inquiry and mocking his would-be challengers in the Democratic presidential primary.

The president was in Mississippi to boost support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves ahead of next week’s election. However, within minutes of taking the stage he began railing against the House investigation, providing a raw display of how he might tackle an impeachment that his own aides seem to view as inevitable.

“We are prepared for an impeachment to happen,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie Grisham2020 Democrats applaud House vote on impeachment procedures Ivanka Trump quotes Jefferson on ‘enemies’ in Washington after impeachment vote Trump slams ‘witch hunt’ after House impeachment vote MORE said on Fox News Friday afternoon.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayWhite House launches website to help people find addiction treatment Menendez seeks probe into if Pompeo violated Hatch Act Conway calls it ‘silly’ to say she threatened Washington Examiner reporter MORE also told reporters later in the day that she’s “prepared for the president to be impeached.”

However, the White House has yet to form any type of war room or official apparatus to combat impeachment, with administration aides arguing that no such thing is necessary because Trump maintains his innocence.

The president has projected confidence that he will ultimately benefit politically from the impeachment process, asserting on Friday night that Republicans have been unified by the fight.

“The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes and extremism,” Trump said. “The Democrats’ outrageous conduct has created an angry majority that will vote many ‘do nothing Democrats’ out of office in 2020.”

But there is some concern from Republicans in Congress about the lack of a cohesive strategy from the White House, particularly given Trump’s penchant for making new headlines while trying to defend himself against old ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have alleged that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE. The basis of the impeachment push center around a rough transcript of the call, a whistleblower complaint about the conversation, and closed-door testimony from officials raising concerns about the administration’s policy toward Ukraine.

Thursday’s House vote established open hearings and the ability for Republicans and the White House to question witnesses. Not a single Republican supported the measure, while two Democrats opposed it in something of a win for Trump.

Pelosi said public hearings could begin this month, but the White House has dismissed the resolution as failing to give Trump proper due process rights.

Even so, Trump said as he left the White House for Friday’s rally that he felt the public hearings would benefit his case. He expressed confidence in his position on the issue, pointing to his campaign’s recent fundraising hauls and middling support for impeachment in swing states.

“The impeachment thing is a hoax. Now, whether or not they try pulling it off, it would be a disgrace,” Trump said at the White House. “You can’t impeach a president who did nothing wrong.”