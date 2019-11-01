President Donald Trump on Friday ripped Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, tweeting that “Chicago will never stop its crime wave” with him in command.

“Chicago will never stop its crime wave with the current Superintendent of Police,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “It just won’t happen! Thank you to Kevin Graham and all of the GREAT Chicago Police Officers I just had the privilege to meet. Tremendous crime fighting potential if allowed to do your thing!”

Trump recently appeared at a conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago, where he criticized Johnson and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as not doing enough to stem crime in the city.

“People like Johnson put criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago, and those are his values and frankly those values to me are a disgrace,” Trump said on Monday, according to NBC Chicago.

“I want Eddie Johnson to change his values, and change them fast,” he added.

Johnson did not attend the speech despite hosting the conference, saying he thought that the “values of the people of Chicago are more important” than Trump’s comments.