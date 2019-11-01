President Donald Trump told his personal pastor in 2006 that he had a “dream” to build a megachurch and was taking steps to build a glass cathedral, The Washington Examiner reported on Friday.

“He wanted to build a house of God,” said Christian pastor Paula White-Cain, who delivered the invocation at Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. “He said, ‘Let’s do this, let’s build this before we’re too old.’”

According to the Examiner, “Trump had an architect in place and was eager to have her take charge of the church, but White-Cain said the timing wasn’t right for her. At the time, her ministry was on nine TV networks, and she was heading to a divorce from her second husband in 2007.”

White-Cain is frequently seen with the president. On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself, along with dozens of other Evangelical leaders, praying for Trump and the United States in the White House.

“Honored to pray for [Donald Trump] and our nation!” she captioned the photo, which was credited to have been taken by Joyce Boghosian. “Also discussed the many great accomplishments under the leadership of President Trump. He continues to work tirelessly on behalf of the American people.”

Honored to pray for @realDonaldTrump and our nation! Also discussed the many great accomplishments under the leadership of President Trump. He continues to work tirelessly on behalf of the American people

(Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian) #prayer #potus #nation pic.twitter.com/rJ6ExahYXN — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) October 31, 2019

“He is a Christian,” White-Cain wrote of the president in her new book, “Something Greater: Finding Triumph Over Trials,” the Examiner noted.

“He doesn’t know ‘Christian-ese,’” she added, explaining that Trump doesn’t quote bible verse like former President Bill Clinton.

The spiritual leader elaborated on Trump’s cathedral plans. “It was part of a dream,” she said. Trump told her, “Let’s build a crystal cathedral for God.”

According to the Examiner, the cathedral, White-Cain said, “was going to be similar to the Crystal Cathedral in Los Angeles.”

Though the timing wasn’t right before, she said, “Who knows what God will do” in the future. “Who knows, maybe we will end up building a cathedral.”

As noted by The Daily Wire on Friday, 25 Evangelical pastors and leaders, including White-Cain, met and prayed with Trump in the White House:

According to Fox News, the religious leaders said most of the time they spent with Trump revolved around issues other than impeachment. Fox News reported the issues under discussion included, “the nomination of federal judges, criminal justice reform, the defense of religious freedom, abortion reduction, the child tax credit, opportunity zones, the battle against opioid addiction and human trafficking, the Islamic State and the targeted operation leading to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”

Pastor Jack Graham, who was one of the pastors in attendance, told Fox News, “We prayed for the president, with thanksgiving, as always, that he would know God’s wisdom and strength as the president of the United States.”

Trump “always welcomes” the support, Graham added, and is “appreciative of the people who pray for him across the country.”

“I have never seen a president more focused, more in command than what we saw with President Trump yesterday,” noted Ralph Reed, the chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Naturally, the president was mocked by some on the Left for the photo.

